Floor Grinding Machine Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Floor Grinding Machine Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Floor Grinding Machine market size.

About Floor Grinding Machine:

Floor grinding machine, or floor grinder, is a purpose-built machine that are used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, concrete and any other kind of floor. Machines that grind concrete floors are usually made to handle much more stress and will have more power to drive the unit as concrete has a much higher sliding friction than marble or granite which is also worked wet, therefore with less friction. In fact some types of marble will spark when it is ground dry, causing deep damage to the marble surface.

Top Key Players of Floor Grinding Machine Market:

Husqvarna

Xingyi Polishing

Bartell

NSS

Xtreme Polishing Systems

Indutrade(Scanmaskin)

Onyx

Blastrac

Klindex

EDCO

SASE Company

Substrate Technology

National Flooring Equipment

Superabrasive (aka: Lavina)

Linax

Terrco

Diamatic

CPS

Achilli

Aztec

Major Types covered in the Floor Grinding Machine Market report are:

Single and double headed grinders

Three and four headed grinders

Others Major Applications covered in the Floor Grinding Machine Market report are:

Concrete

Stone

Others Scope of Floor Grinding Machine Market:

For industry structure analysis, the Floor Grinding Machine industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 30 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Floor Grinding Machine industry.

North America and China occupied largest market share with 30.40% and 29.30% respectively in 2017. It is followed by Europe, which account for around 24.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 28.02% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

The worldwide market for Floor Grinding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Floor Grinding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.