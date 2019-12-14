 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Floor Grinding Machine Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

December 14, 2019

Floor Grinding Machine

GlobalFloor Grinding Machine Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Floor Grinding Machine market size.

About Floor Grinding Machine:

Floor grinding machine, or floor grinder, is a purpose-built machine that are used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, concrete and any other kind of floor. Machines that grind concrete floors are usually made to handle much more stress and will have more power to drive the unit as concrete has a much higher sliding friction than marble or granite which is also worked wet, therefore with less friction. In fact some types of marble will spark when it is ground dry, causing deep damage to the marble surface.

Top Key Players of Floor Grinding Machine Market:

  • Husqvarna
  • Xingyi Polishing
  • Bartell
  • NSS
  • Xtreme Polishing Systems
  • Indutrade(Scanmaskin)
  • Onyx
  • Blastrac
  • Klindex
  • EDCO
  • SASE Company
  • Substrate Technology
  • National Flooring Equipment
  • Superabrasive (aka: Lavina)
  • Linax
  • Terrco
  • Diamatic
  • CPS
  • Achilli
  • Aztec
  • StoneKor

    Major Types covered in the Floor Grinding Machine Market report are:

  • Single and double headed grinders
  • Three and four headed grinders
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Floor Grinding Machine Market report are:

  • Concrete
  • Stone
  • Others

    Scope of Floor Grinding Machine Market:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Floor Grinding Machine industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 30 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Floor Grinding Machine industry.
  • North America and China occupied largest market share with 30.40% and 29.30% respectively in 2017. It is followed by Europe, which account for around 24.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 28.02% of the global consumption volume in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Floor Grinding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Floor Grinding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Floor Grinding Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Floor Grinding Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Floor Grinding Machine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Floor Grinding Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Floor Grinding Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Floor Grinding Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Floor Grinding Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Floor Grinding Machine Market Report pages: 139

    1 Floor Grinding Machine Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Floor Grinding Machine by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Floor Grinding Machine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Floor Grinding Machine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Floor Grinding Machine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Floor Grinding Machine Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Floor Grinding Machine Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Floor Grinding Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

