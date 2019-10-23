Floor Hinge Market 2019-2024 | Size, Value, Status and Forecast (2019-2024)

Global "Floor Hinge Market" 2014-2024

Various Floor Hinge industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Floor Hinge

Floor Hinge is designed to cover the hinge cut-out at the base of door, and it can allows the door to swing up to 90 degree, 180 degree and even 360 degree. The floor hinge can be applied to wooden doors, glass doors, fire protected doors and etc.

The following Manufactures are included in the Floor Hinge Market report:

Dorma

G-U

GMT

KIN LONG

Hehe

ASSA Abloy

Archie

Hutlon

Dinggu

LASTING

DMD

Crown

Modern

Seleco

Amex

Various costs involved in the production of Floor Hinge are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Floor Hinge industry. Floor Hinge Market Types:

Single Action Floor Hinge

Double Action Floor Hinge Floor Hinge Market Applications:

Commercial

Home