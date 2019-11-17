Floor Polisher Market 2019 Industry Growth Insights, Size Expansion, Share Valuation, Industry News Update – Research Report by Market Reports World

Floor Polisher is meant to strip, buff, or polish certain larger flooring surfaces such as vinyl tile (vct), ceramic tile, or stone. The floor polisher is a multi-purpose rotary tool that can be used with attachments.

Short Details of Floor Polisher Market Report – Floor Polisher is meant to strip, buff, or polish certain larger flooring surfaces such as vinyl tile (vct), ceramic tile, or stone. The floor polisher is a multi-purpose rotary tool that can be used with attachments.

Global Floor Polisher market competition by top manufacturers

Tennant

Nilfisk Advance

Powr-Flite

Mastercraft

BOSS Cleaning

Minuteman

Hawk Enterprises

NSS

Koblenz

Mercury

Pacific Floorcare

EDIC

IPC Eagle

Crusader



The Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Floor Polisher is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Floor Polisher in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Concrete Floor Polisher

Stone Floor Polisher

Wood Floor Polisher

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Home