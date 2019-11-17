Flooring Underlayment Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Short Details of Flooring Underlayment Market Report – Underlay is the layer of material directly beneath your floor covering. If you were to tear up the flooring in your home, you would likely find many layers. When you removed the floor covering, also called the finish floor, youâd expose the underlay. Remove that, and you would find a subfloor such as OSB (oriented strand board), plywood or concrete. A moisture and/or vapor barrier might be found among the layers too, especially in basement flooring, or the underlay might include a barrier in its construction.

The Scope of the Report:

In the next five years, the global Sales of Flooring Underlayment will maintain a 4.85% annual growth rate, Sales is expected in 2022 will be 3098 M Sqm. And global revenue of Flooring Underlayment is nearly 4759 million USD in 2012.

The global average price of Flooring Underlayment is in the decreasing trend, from 1.76 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 1.66 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of Flooring Underlayment, with a Sales market share nearly 42% in 2016. Europe is the second largest producer of Flooring Underlayment, enjoying Sales market share nearly 24% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Flooring Underlayment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 1240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Flooring Underlayment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

CBU

Polyethylene

Rubber

Cork

Plywood By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Hardwood Flooring

Carpet Flooring