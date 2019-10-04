 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Floriculture Market Capacity, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

By Joann Wilson on October 4, 2019

Keyword

Floriculture Market” research report provides the most recent business information and industry future trends, permitting you to spot the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profit. The business report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic business analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/12873590

Scope of Floriculture Market:

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.
Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.
As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of floriculture, with 50.94% consumption share in 2016. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.
In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equatorâColombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopiaâare gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.
Over the next five years, projects that Floriculture will register a 0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 48900 million by 2023, from US$ 48200 million in 2017.

The Floriculture report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of necessary business trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • DÃ¼mmen Orange
  • Syngenta Flowers
  • Finlays
  • Beekenkamp
  • Karuturi
  • Oserian

    Floriculture Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Floriculture market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

    Floriculture Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

    Enquire Before Purchasing this Report: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12873590

    Floriculture Market Segmentation Analysis:

    Segmentation by product type:

  • Cut Flowers
  • Bedding Plants
  • Potted Plants
  • Other

    Segmentation by application:

  • Personal Use
  • Gift
  • Conference & Activities
  • Other

    Floriculture Market report additionally offers information about production market share by players and major revenue (M USD) market share by players. Major production, revenue (M USD) market share by regions in 2018. Detailed research on supply chain analysis which includes industry supply chain analysis, raw material market analysis, raw material prices analysis 2013-2018, supply market analysis, manufacturing equipment supplier’s analysis, production process analysis, production cost structure benchmarks and end users market analysis.

    In conclusion, Floriculture Market report overviews on major distributors and contact information by regions, import, export, consumption and consumption value by major countries. Forecast data includes demand by regions forecast through 2024, price (by regions, types, applications) analysis forecast through 2024 and tables and figures main Floriculture market activities.

    Purchase Full Report at $ 4660 (Single User License) at: https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/12873590

    Contact Us-

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research Co.

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807, UK +44 203 239 8187

    Our Other Report: 2019-2023 Mussel Oil Market Ready to Become the top Most Leader with Its Massive Growth Analytics and Corporate Strategies

    Global Printed Circuit Board Clone Market Size – New Report with top Vendors, Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis and Future Projections till 2023

    Cell Therapy Market 2019 Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions, Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

    Summer Tires Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Type, Size and Application, Forecast to 2025

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.