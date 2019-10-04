Floriculture Market Capacity, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

“Floriculture Market” research report provides the most recent business information and industry future trends, permitting you to spot the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profit. The business report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic business analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Scope of Floriculture Market:

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of floriculture, with 50.94% consumption share in 2016. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equatorâColombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopiaâare gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

Over the next five years, projects that Floriculture will register a 0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 48900 million by 2023, from US$ 48200 million in 2017.

The Floriculture report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of necessary business trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

DÃ¼mmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Floriculture Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Floriculture market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Floriculture Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Other Segmentation by application:

Personal Use

Gift

Conference & Activities