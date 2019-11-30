Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Flower and Ornamental Plants Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Flower and Ornamental Plants industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Flower and Ornamental Plants research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13498642

Ornamental plantsÂ are plants that are grown for decorative purposes inÂ gardensÂ andÂ landscape designÂ projects, asÂ houseplants, forÂ cut flowersÂ and specimen display. The cultivation of these, calledÂ floriculture, forms a major branch ofÂ horticulture..

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Dutch Flower Group

FTD Companies

Astra Fund Holland

Ball Horticultural Company

Belaya Dacha Flowers

Bog Madsen Group

Butters Group

Color Spot Nurseries

Double H Nurseries

Farplants Group

Neame Lea

The Newey Group and many more. Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Flower and Ornamental Plants Market can be Split into:

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers. By Applications, the Flower and Ornamental Plants Market can be Split into:

Residential