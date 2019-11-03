Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Report Includes Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Background

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Flower and Ornamental Plants introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.

Flower and Ornamental Plants market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Flower and Ornamental Plants industry are

Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Afriflora

Double H. Furthermore, Flower and Ornamental Plants report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Flower and Ornamental Plants manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate. Flower and Ornamental Plants Report Segmentation: Market Segments by Type:

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers Market Segments by Application:

Home

Commercial Scope of Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Report:

Cut flowers and ornamental plants belong to the family of floriculture. Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equatorColombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopiaare gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

The worldwide market for Flower and Ornamental Plants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 57400 million US$ in 2024, from 42400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.