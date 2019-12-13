Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

About Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market:

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

Increasing fuel standards, better operational efficiency, selectivity, and stress on âgreenâ resources is expected to contribute to market demand.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market Covers Following Key Players:

Albemarle

W.R. Grace

BASF

Flour

Shell

UOP

ExxonMobil

CLG

McDermott

Axens

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market by Types:

Side-by-side type

Stacked-type

Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market by Applications:

Petroleum refining

Byproduct gases production

