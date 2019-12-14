Fluid Couplings Market Research Report 2019: Global Market Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2025

Global “Fluid Couplings Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Global Fluid Couplings Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14198223

Know About Fluid Couplings Market:

Fluid couplings are a type of hydraulic coupling that uses water or oil for the transmission of power/torque through shafts. These devices provide controlled start-up and reduce shock loads during the power transmission process.

The oil and gas industry was the major end-user to the fluid couplings market. Factors such as the increasing usage of fluid couplings to transmit power and pump out shafts to the input shafts of turbines during hydrodynamic transmissions will contribute to the growth of the market in this end-user segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the fluid couplings market throughout the forecast period. The strong presence of oil and gas and power plant industries in this region and the rise in installations of fluid couplings in the mining industry for high-pressure applications such as the extraction of minerals, will drive the growth of the fluid couplings market in this region.

The Fluid Couplings market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fluid Couplings.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications: