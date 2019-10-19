Fluid Milk Market Competitive Landscape, Industry Size, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Agri-Mark

Inc.

Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Country Fresh LLC

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Danone

SA

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV

Lactalis Group

Mayfield Dairy Farms

Inc.

Nestl S.A.

Agropur

Blue Bell Creameries LP

Berkeley Farms Inc.

Darigold Inc.

Elmhurst Dairy

Inc.

Garelick Farms Inc.

The milk processed for beverage use is industrially termed as fluid milk. Its consumption assists in maintaining bone & teeth health, weight management, and muscle development. Standardization, pasteurization, homogenization, and vitamin fortification are some of the operations involved in the manufacturing of beverage milk.The global Fluid Milk market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Fluid Milk Market by Applications:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others Fluid Milk Market by Types:

Cow Milk

Ship Milk

Goat Milk