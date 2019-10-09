Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market Research Study Containing Progress Factors, Size, Types and Application by Regions from 2019-2024

Fluoropolymer Coating Additives are used in formulation of powder and paint coatings to give protection of substrate from high temperature, chemical reaction and corrosion. They are generally used in industrial applications where the substrates are exposed to harsher environments. The favourable characteristics of fluoropolymer additives make it a preferred solution for applications that require high resistance to solvents, acids and bases and, most importantly, an ability to significantly reduce friction..

Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Evonik Industries

Byk-Chemie GmbH

Cabot Corporation

Dow Chemical

Ashland Inc

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

Elementis plc

Cytec Industries Inc.

Wacker Chemie Ag

Akzonobel and many more. Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market can be Split into:

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene

Polyvinylidene Fluoride. By Applications, the Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market can be Split into:

Industrial

Automotive Paints

Construction

Bedding & Furniture