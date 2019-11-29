Fluororubber Market 2019 by Size Estimation, Data Source, Industry Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Global “Fluororubber Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Fluororubber Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Fluororubber:

Fluororubber (fluoroelastomer) is a kind of synthetic polymer elastomer with fluorine atom attached to main chain or side chainâs carbon atom.

Fluororubber Market Manufactures:

DUPONT

Daikin

3M (Dyneon)

Solvay

AGC

Shin-Etsu

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker

Daikin (China)

Dongyue

Sichuan Chenguang

3F

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Group

Sanhuan

NEWERA

Guanheng Major Classification:

FKM

FSR

FFKM Major Applications:

Automobile Industry

Aerospace & Military

Petroleum & Chemical

Others The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The fluororubber industry is relatively concentrated. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Ordinary fluororubber products on the market do not sell well, and fluororubberâs price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the fluororubber industry, and low-end product has excess capacity while high-end product is in short supply.

The global production of FKM increases from 21050 MT in 2010 to 26909 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.04%. While the growth rate of FSR is higher than FKM. The production of FFKM fell in 2012 owing to the economic crisis.

For FKM and FFKM, Dupont is the world leader, which holds 21.46% and 53.77% production market share respectively in 2015. For FSR, Dow Corning is the world leader and Dupont is the second biggest manufacturer.

The worldwide market for Fluororubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.