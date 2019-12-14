Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technology Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

Global “Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technology Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technology Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Shimazdu

Hologic

Ziehm Imaging

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.

Ortho Scan

Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that shows a continuous X-ray image on a monitor, much like an X-ray movie.Mobile C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray systems are used for a variety of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique that uses X-rays to obtain real-time moving images of the interior of an object. In its primary application of medical imaging, a fluoroscope allows a physician to see the internal structure and function of a patient, so that the pumping action of the heart or the motion of swallowing, for example, can be watched.

Mobile C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray systems are used for a variety of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures. In the operating room (OR), they help in visualizing kidney drainage, abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm repair, percutaneous valve replacements, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, gastroenterology, neuro stimulation, orthopedics, pain management and neurology procedures. Included in the mobile C-arm category are mini C-arms, which are smaller systems used in clinics for sports medicine, orthopedic and podiatric imaging.

Cardiovascular

Pain Management

Neurology

Orthopedic

Gastrointestinal

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Fixed Systems