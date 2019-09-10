Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market Size Report 2018 -2023: Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application

Fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms are used in the study of human body parts providing live images, analogous to X-ray imaging. These equipments play major role in orthopedic surgeries, cardiac catheterization, lumbar puncture, biopsy, placement of interventional catheters into arteries and veins and interventional radiology procedures. Increasing preference of interventional radiology procedures is leading to faster growth of fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market. Interventional radiology is preferred because it causes less damage to tissues resulting in less pain and faster recovery.

Fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms are used in the study of human body parts providing live images, analogous to X-ray imaging. These equipments play major role in orthopedic surgeries, cardiac catheterization, lumbar puncture, biopsy, placement of interventional catheters into arteries and veins and interventional radiology procedures. Increasing preference of interventional radiology procedures is leading to faster growth of fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market. Interventional radiology is preferred because it causes less damage to tissues resulting in less pain and faster recovery.

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market Segmentations:

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market Segmentations:

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market by Top Manufacturers:

Toshiba Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Omega Medical Imaging, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., GE Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., ATON GmbH

By Product Type

Fluoroscopy, Mobile C-arms,

Regional Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

