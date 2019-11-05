 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fluted Plastic Board Market Size Estimation, Breakdown and Data Triangulation, Future Forecast 2024

November 5, 2019

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Fluted Plastic Board Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Fluted Plastic Board introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Fluted Plastic Board (also known as corrugated plastic cardboard, Fluted Plastic Board sheets, coroplast sheets, waterproof cardboard, corrugated stratocore sheets) are 2 outside flat plastic sheets separated by small plastic beams running perpendicular to them. Corrugated plastic sheets come in a wide variaty of colors and thicknesses. They can be fire retardant or non-fire retardant.

Fluted Plastic Board market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Fluted Plastic Board industry are

  • Coroplast (Inteplast Group)
  • Primex Plastics
  • Karton
  • SIMONA
  • DS Smith
  • Distriplast
  • Sangeeta Group
  • Northern Ireland Plastics
  • Zibo Kelida Plastic
  • Tah Hsin Industrial
  • Twinplast
  • Plastflute
  • Creabuild
  • Corex Plastics.

    Furthermore, Fluted Plastic Board report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Fluted Plastic Board manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

    Fluted Plastic Board Report Segmentation:

    Fluted Plastic Board Market Segments by Type:

  • Polypropylene Type
  • Polyethylene Type
  • Others

    Fluted Plastic Board Market Segments by Application:

  • Graphic Arts and Signage
  • Packaging and Storage
  • Agriculture
  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction
  • Others

    Scope of Market Report:

  • The market for Fluted Plastic Board is highly fragmented with major players such as Coroplast (Inteplast Group), Primex Plastics, Karton, SIMONA, DS Smith, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, Northern Ireland Plastics, Zibo Kelida Plastic, Tah Hsin Industrial, Twinplast, Plastflute, Creabuild, Corex Plastics and so on. There are many small companies in this market.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The uses Fluted Plastic Board are put to demonstrate its fantastic versatility. New uses are being identified almost every day. Demand for corrugated plastic is sure to grow, but as many of the plastics used are dependent on crude oil, the raw material costs are subject to the fluctuations (and inevitable growth) of oil prices. This may prove to be a controlling factor.
  • The worldwide market for Fluted Plastic Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 3020 million US$ in 2024, from 2160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fluted Plastic Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    At last, Fluted Plastic Board report deals with forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024). As well as Fluted Plastic Board sales channel and distributors, traders and dealers which will help to drive Fluted Plastic Board industry to next level.

    Detailed TOC of Global Fluted Plastic Board Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Fluted Plastic Board Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacturer Name

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Fluted Plastic Board Type and Applications

    3 Global Fluted Plastic Board Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Fluted Plastic Board Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Fluted Plastic Board Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Fluted Plastic Board Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Fluted Plastic Board Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Fluted Plastic Board Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Fluted Plastic Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Fluted Plastic Board Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Fluted Plastic Board Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Fluted Plastic Board Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Fluted Plastic Board Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Fluted Plastic Board Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    10 Global Fluted Plastic Board Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Fluted Plastic Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    11 Global Fluted Plastic Board Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Fluted Plastic Board Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    12 Fluted Plastic Board Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Fluted Plastic Board Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Fluted Plastic Board Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.3 Fluted Plastic Board Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Fluted Plastic Board Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Fluted Plastic Board Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Fluted Plastic Board Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Fluted Plastic Board Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Fluted Plastic Board Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

