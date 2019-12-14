Foam Dressing Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

About Foam Dressing:

A Foam Dressing, consists of sterile polyurethane foam, hydrocolloid adhesive (polystyrene, sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, etc.), which is an opaque polyurethane dressing that is permeable to vapors but partially occlusive to liquids. It is typically used to cover wounds over bony ridges or near inflamed skin, especially in burns, open wounds, pressure ulcers,venous ulcers, diabetic, etc.

Top Key Players of Foam Dressing Market:

Smith & Nephew

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp

3M

ConvaTec

Acelity

Medline Industries

Inc

Cardinal Health

B.Braun

Medtronic

Hollister Incorporated

Paul Hartmann

Top-medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

Winner Medical Group

Winner Medical Group

Derma Sciences

Adhesive Foam Dressing

Non-Adhesive Foam Dressing Major Applications covered in the Foam Dressing Market report are:

Acute Wounds

Postoperative Wounds

Chronic Wounds Scope of Foam Dressing Market:

APAC Foam Dressing sales were estimated to reach 68921.1 K Units in 2017, and are expected to reach 622163.6 K Units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.66% between 2017 and 2025.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the foam dressings market include increasing geriatric population who are more prone to surgeries, growth in awareness about advanced wound care dressings, rising number of road accidents & burns cases, and high prevalence of diabetic wounds & chronic infections. However, factors such as limited reimbursement policies in emerging countries and high costs of dressings restrain the market growth. In particular, part countries have begun to restrict the use of silver ions on dressings. For the traditional silver dressings, it will be banned by 2019 in China. In order to ease this market demand, the Chinese government currently approves several production licenses per year for silver use with other dressings, such as foam dressings.

Comfort and price are major factors that consumers will consider, such as water absorbability and permeability. When there is a lot of exudate, if it is not replaced in time, the skin around the wound may be impregnated. So, manufacturers want to seize market share in the market incubation period, they must consider these two factors.

Different companies use different marketing strategies. Part manufacturers even give distributors an over 80% discount, however, part just give distributors an under 30% discount. The results of these strategies often differ. For example, Top-medical gives distributors huge profit margins, and had seized part market share. Whatâs more, this company did OEM for Coloplast, Medtronic, etc.

In consumption market, as the largest consumption country, the China revenue has increased to 75.06 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 30.08% market share.

Foam Dressing used in industry including Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 21.42% of the Foam Dressing market demand in Acute Wounds, 17.27% in Postoperative Wounds and 61.31% in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Foam Dressing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.9% over the next five years, will reach 1200 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.