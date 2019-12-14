 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Foam Dressing Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Foam Dressing

GlobalFoam Dressing Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Foam Dressing market size.

About Foam Dressing:

A Foam Dressing, consists of sterile polyurethane foam, hydrocolloid adhesive (polystyrene, sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, etc.), which is an opaque polyurethane dressing that is permeable to vapors but partially occlusive to liquids. It is typically used to cover wounds over bony ridges or near inflamed skin, especially in burns, open wounds, pressure ulcers,venous ulcers, diabetic, etc.

Top Key Players of Foam Dressing Market:

  • Smith & Nephew
  • MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care
  • Coloplast Corp
  • 3M
  • ConvaTec
  • Acelity
  • Medline Industries
  • Inc
  • Cardinal Health
  • B.Braun
  • Medtronic
  • Hollister Incorporated
  • Paul Hartmann
  • Top-medical
  • Lohmann & Rauscher
  • Winner Medical Group
  • Derma Sciences

    Major Types covered in the Foam Dressing Market report are:

  • Adhesive Foam Dressing
  • Non-Adhesive Foam Dressing

    Major Applications covered in the Foam Dressing Market report are:

  • Acute Wounds
  • Postoperative Wounds
  • Chronic Wounds

    Scope of Foam Dressing Market:

  • APAC Foam Dressing sales were estimated to reach 68921.1 K Units in 2017, and are expected to reach 622163.6 K Units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.66% between 2017 and 2025.
  • The major factors that contribute to the growth of the foam dressings market include increasing geriatric population who are more prone to surgeries, growth in awareness about advanced wound care dressings, rising number of road accidents & burns cases, and high prevalence of diabetic wounds & chronic infections. However, factors such as limited reimbursement policies in emerging countries and high costs of dressings restrain the market growth. In particular, part countries have begun to restrict the use of silver ions on dressings. For the traditional silver dressings, it will be banned by 2019 in China. In order to ease this market demand, the Chinese government currently approves several production licenses per year for silver use with other dressings, such as foam dressings.
  • Comfort and price are major factors that consumers will consider, such as water absorbability and permeability. When there is a lot of exudate, if it is not replaced in time, the skin around the wound may be impregnated. So, manufacturers want to seize market share in the market incubation period, they must consider these two factors.
  • Different companies use different marketing strategies. Part manufacturers even give distributors an over 80% discount, however, part just give distributors an under 30% discount. The results of these strategies often differ. For example, Top-medical gives distributors huge profit margins, and had seized part market share. Whatâs more, this company did OEM for Coloplast, Medtronic, etc.
  • In consumption market, as the largest consumption country, the China revenue has increased to 75.06 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 30.08% market share.
  • Foam Dressing used in industry including Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 21.42% of the Foam Dressing market demand in Acute Wounds, 17.27% in Postoperative Wounds and 61.31% in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Foam Dressing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.9% over the next five years, will reach 1200 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Foam Dressing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Foam Dressing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foam Dressing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foam Dressing in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Foam Dressing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Foam Dressing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Foam Dressing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foam Dressing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Foam Dressing Market Report pages: 136

    1 Foam Dressing Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Foam Dressing by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Foam Dressing Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Foam Dressing Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Foam Dressing Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Foam Dressing Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Foam Dressing Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Foam Dressing Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Foam Dressing Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Foam Dressing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

