Foam Protective Packaging Market 2019 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Foam Protective Packaging Market status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Foam Protective Packaging market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Foam Protective Packaging Market Report – Foam Protective Packaging is designed and constructed to protect the goods from vibration or shock damage. Products include types of boxes or storage containers, packing materials, liners, and spacers.

Global Foam Protective Packaging market competition by top manufacturers

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Pregis Corporation

ACH Foam Technologies

Rogers Foam Corporation

Plymouth Foam

Foam Fabricators

Tucson Container Corporation

Plastifoam Company

Wisconsin Foam Products

Polyfoam Corporation

Woodbridge

Recticel

Fagerdala

Jiuding Group

Speed Foam

Teamway

Haijing

In 2017, the global Foam Protective Packaging consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 39.39% of global consumption of Foam Protective Packaging.

Globally, the Foam Protective Packaging market is mainly driven by growing demand for White Goods and Electronics. White Goods and Electronics accounts for nearly 27.36% of total downstream consumption of Foam Protective Packaging in global.

Foam Protective Packaging can be mainly divided into Expanded Polystyrene, Polyurethane Foam, Expanded Polyethylene and Expanded Polypropylene which Expanded Polystyrene captures about 30.82% of Foam Protective Packaging market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Foam Protective Packaging.

The worldwide market for Foam Protective Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Foam Protective Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane Foam

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

White Goods and Electronics

Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

Automotive and Auto Components

Daily Consumer Goods

Food

Other

Table of Contents

1 Foam Protective Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foam Protective Packaging

1.2 Classification of Foam Protective Packaging by Types

1.2.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Foam Protective Packaging Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Foam Protective Packaging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Foam Protective Packaging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Foam Protective Packaging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Foam Protective Packaging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Foam Protective Packaging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Foam Protective Packaging (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Foam Protective Packaging Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Foam Protective Packaging Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Foam Protective Packaging Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Foam Protective Packaging Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Foam Protective Packaging Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Foam Protective Packaging Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Foam Protective Packaging Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Foam Protective Packaging Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Foam Protective Packaging Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Foam Protective Packaging Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Foam Protective Packaging Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Foam Protective Packaging Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

