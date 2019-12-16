 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Folding Furniture Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Folding Furniture

GlobalFolding Furniture Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Folding Furniture market size.

About Folding Furniture:

Folding furniture is usually a great option for small spaces. It takes very little space when not used and it becomes as functional and great as any other type of furniture.

Top Key Players of Folding Furniture Market:

  • Ikea
  • Leggett & Platt
  • Dorel Industries
  • Hussey Seating
  • Lifetime Products
  • La-Z-Boy
  • KI
  • Haworth
  • Quanyou
  • Meco Corporation
  • BBMG Tiantan Furniture
  • Flexsteel Industries
  • RUKU KlappmÃ¶bel
  • Maxchief Europe
  • Sauder Woodworking
  • Qumei

    Major Types covered in the Folding Furniture Market report are:

  • Chairs
  • Tables
  • Sofas
  • Beds
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Folding Furniture Market report are:

  • Residential
  • Commercial

    Scope of Folding Furniture Market:

  • China constituted largest market share in terms of revenue in the overall foldable furniture market in 2016, followed by Europe. Growth in China and India is supplemented by rapid urbanization and need for efficient use of the available space.
  • The folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. Among its key product types such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture, sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the decor of the living room and accounts for around 35% of the total folding furniture revenue. The market for foldable beds would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of coliving trend in the US, and innovative bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds which would fetch the demand in near future.
  • The folding furniture market is very fragmentation market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. With increased focus on urbanization, the folding furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years
  • The worldwide market for Folding Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 12700 million US$ in 2024, from 9060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Folding Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

