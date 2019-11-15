Foliar Feeding Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

Foliar feeding is a technique of feeding plants by applying liquid fertilizer directly to their leaves. Plants are able to absorb essential elements through their leaves. The absorption takes place through their stomata and also through their epidermis. Transport is usually faster through the stomata, but total absorption may be as great through the epidermis. Plants are also able to absorb nutrients through their bark..

Foliar Feeding Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Eurochem Group

Nutrien

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International

Israel Chemical

Mosaic

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

Coromandel

Tribodyn

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer

Haifa Chemicals

and many more. Foliar Feeding Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Foliar Feeding Market can be Split into:

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Potassic

Micronutrients. By Applications, the Foliar Feeding Market can be Split into:

Horticultural Crops

Field Crops

Turfs & Ornamentals