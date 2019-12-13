Foliar Feeding Market Growth Rate, Key Players, Market Growth, Dynamics, Overview, Size, Revenue, Forecast 2023 | Industry Research Co

About Foliar Feeding Market Report: Foliar feeding is a technique of feeding plants by applying liquid fertilizer directly to their leaves. Plants are able to absorb essential elements through their leaves. The absorption takes place through their stomata and also through their epidermis. Transport is usually faster through the stomata, but total absorption may be as great through the epidermis. Plants are also able to absorb nutrients through their bark.

Top manufacturers/players: Eurochem Group, Nutrien, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Yara International, Israel Chemical, Mosaic, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Coromandel, Tribodyn, Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer, Haifa Chemicals,

Foliar Feeding Market Segment by Type, covers:

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Potassic

Micronutrients Foliar Feeding Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Horticultural Crops

Field Crops

Turfs & Ornamentals