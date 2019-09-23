Food Blender & Mixer Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Market Size, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

About Food Blender & Mixer Market Report: Food blender & mixer are multipurpose appliances which are used in the various emulsifying processes in business, home, and laboratory applications. A blender is also known as liquidizer which is used to emulsify food and other substances. Blenders blend food ingredients to a smooth and consistent thick texture. Powerful blender can crush ice. Food blender and mixer consist of blender jar fixed with a cap at the top to prevent ingredients from escaping. It also consists of rotating metal blade at the bottom and is powered by an electric motor at its base. They are designed to grind various food ingredients. Different food blenders and mixers perform different operations but the main function is to meet the consumer needs.

Top manufacturers/players: John Bean Technologies Corporation, Tetra Laval International SA, Buhler Holding AG, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, SPX Corporation, Marel HF, GEA group, KHS GmbH, Kanrones AG, Sulzer Limited

Food Blender & Mixer Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Food Blender & Mixer Market Segment by Type:

Planetary Mixer

Ribbon Food Blender

Screw Mixer and Food Blender

Shaft Mixers

Double Cone Food Blender

High Shear Mixer Food Blender & Mixer Market Segment by Applications:

Confectionary

Bakery

Beverage

Dairy