Food Phosphate Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Global “Food Phosphate Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Food Phosphate market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

ICL PP

Innophos

Budenheim

Xingfa Chemicals Group

Blue Sword Chem

Prayon

Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem

Chengxing Industrial Group

About Food Phosphate Market:

Food-grade phosphates are used in the production of foods to function as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases, flavors, cryoprotectants, gel accelerants, dispersants, nutrients, precipitants, and as free-flow (anticaking) or ionexchange agents. The actions of phosphates affect the chemical leavening of cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts; the even melt of processed cheese; the structure of a frankfurter; the bind and hydration of delicatessen meats; the fluidity of evaporated milk; the distinctive flavor of cola beverages; the free flow of spice blends; the mineral content of isotonic beverages; and the light color of par-fried potato strips.

At present, the major manufacturers of food-grade phosphate are ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chem, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chem, Mianyang Aostar, CERDI, Aditya Birla Chem, Thermphos, Nippon Chem, Tianrun Chem, Huaxing Chem, Zhongshen Phosphates Chem, Fosfa

AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem and Rin Kagaku Kogyo, etc.

Food-grade phosphate downstream is wide in food industry. Recently, food-grade phosphate has increased significance in various fields of meat, sea food, beverage and other applications when food is processing, packing or baking. Globally, the food-grade phosphate market is mainly driven by growing demand for meat, sea food and beverage which account for nearly 75% of total downstream consumption of food-grade phosphate in global in 2016.

Based on types of food-grade phosphate available in the market, the report segments the market into STPP, SHMP, SAPP, TSPP and other food-grade phosphate (DSP, TSP, STMP, etc.). The market for STPP accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by SHMP, SAPP and TSPP, etc.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, etc., are the leaders in global market of food-grade phosphate. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.

In 2019, the market size of Food Phosphate is 2330 million US$ and it will reach 2800 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Phosphate.

Global Food Phosphate Market Report Segment by Types:

STPP

SHMP

SAPP

TSPP

Other

Global Food Phosphate Market Report Segmented by Application:

Meat

Seafood

Beverage

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Food Phosphate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Food Phosphate Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Phosphate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Food Phosphate Market Size

2.2 Food Phosphate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Food Phosphate Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Food Phosphate Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Phosphate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Food Phosphate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Food Phosphate Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Food Phosphate Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Food Phosphate Production by Type

6.2 Global Food Phosphate Revenue by Type

6.3 Food Phosphate Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Food Phosphate Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

