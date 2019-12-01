Food Preservatives Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

The Food Preservatives report also covers several factors influencing the growth of the Food Preservatives market, Also, its impact on the individual segments is evaluated in this research. The report highlights the regional market, the leading market players, and several market. In addition, the research evaluated key market aspects, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, import, gross margin, demand, and much more. The study also presents the segmentation of the worldwide Food Preservatives market on the basis of end-users, applications, geography, and technology.

The Food Preservatives market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Market Scenario

The global food preservatives market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. The growth of the global food preservatives market is anticipated to be driven by various factors. With rapid urbanization and growing population, the production of convenience food has increased. Owing to the fast-paced lifestyle of the consumers, demand for ready-to-eat food products has also increased. Additionally, increase in disposable income has led to increased demand for food products whose preparation is less time-consuming.

Growth in the convenience food sector is directly supporting the growth of the food preservatives market. Food preservatives have a major role in Ã¢â¬Åon-the-goÃ¢â¬ convenience foods to reduce the risk of microbial spoilage. They are one of the vital additives used in processed food products to stabilize their shelf-life.

Increasing population of health-conscious consumers have raised the demand for clean label food products with product traceability. Owing to this, the demand for natural food preservatives is experiencing a surge. Natural food preservatives are extracted from various sources, such as cane sugar, green tea extract, and essential oils. A shift in consumer food consumption trend is the major reason behind the high growth of natural food preservatives.

Regional Analysis

As per the analysis, the global food preservatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in the usage of food preservatives in ready-to-eat food products. The market in the region is estimated to reach USD 1,187.0 million, in terms of value, by 2023. Europe is also expected to witness an above-average growth rate of 3.93% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest growth rate of 4.53% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segments

The global food preservatives market is segmented into type, function, and application

By type, it is segmented into natural and synthetic, among which, the synthetic segment is estimated to account for the major market share throughout the forecast period, and is expected to reach to USD 2,193.3 million by the end of 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.56%. However, the natural segment is projected to expand at a high growth rate of 4.29% during the forecast period. Synthetic segment is further sub-segmented into sorbates, benzoates, propionates, nitrates, and others. Among the synthetic segment, sorbates is expected to hold the maximum market share throughout the forecast period. However, propionates are estimated to witness the highest growth rate of 4.24% during the forecast period.

By function, the market is segmented into antimicrobials, antioxidants, and others, among which the antimicrobials segment is dominating the market. Antimicrobials segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period.

By application, the global food preservatives market has been segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, snacks, oils & fats, beverages, meat products, and others. Bakery & confectionery segment is dominating the global food preservatives market, and the segment is estimated to reach USD 900.0 million by the end of 2023. However, dairy & frozen desserts segment is anticipated to witness huge growth in the near future.

Key Players

The leading players profiled in the global food preservatives market: Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Univar Inc. (U.S.), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Galactic S.A. (Belgium), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Brenntag AG (Germany), Celanese Corp. (U.S.), Prinova Group, LLC (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K), Hawkins Watts Limited (New Zealand), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Archer Daniel Midland Company (U.S.), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), and Cognis (Germany).

Target Audience

Global food preservatives manufacturers

Foods & beverages industry

Raw material suppliers

End-users

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a substantial CAGR of 3.66%.

Among the North American countries, the U.S. is projected to witness a substantial growth of 3.53% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country Analysis of Food preservatives Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

As per the analysis, the global market for food preservatives is expected to witness continuous demand during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for convenience and packed food products. The global food preservatives market is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by the end of the year 2023, at a CAGR of 3.80%, during the forecast period. North America is projected to dominate the market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

oU.S.

oCanada

oMexico

Europe

oGermany

oU.K

oFrance

oItaly

oRussia

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oAustralia

oASEAN Countries

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

oLatin America

oMiddle East

o Africa

Food Preservatives Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Food Preservatives Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Food Preservatives market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Food Preservatives market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Food Preservatives market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Food Preservatives market

To analyze opportunities in the Food Preservatives market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Food Preservatives market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Food Preservatives Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Food Preservatives trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Food Preservatives Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Food Preservatives Market

In conclusion, Food Preservatives Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Food Preservatives Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Food Preservatives Market competitors.

