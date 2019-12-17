Food Sorting Machines Market 2019 Global Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Food sorting machine is equipment used by food processing companies for sorting or segregating food products such as dry and packaged food items, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, fats and oil, fish and seafood, meat, and others.

The demand for the automated food sorting machines in the food production equipment market is influenced by the growing food processing industry for machines such as optical sorters, color sorters, and others. Automated machines are preferred over mechanical machines due to their high-efficiency that reduces labor costs and time.

EMEA will be the major revenue to the food sorting machines owing to increasing health concerns among consumers and changing consumer eating habits. To meet the growing trend of consuming organic dried fruits and vegetables, several vendors are engaging in large scale production and product processing. Also, efficient food sorting equipment also enables in preventing bacterial contamination and food spoilage.

The Food Sorting Machines market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Sorting Machines.

Top Key Manufacturers in Food Sorting Machines Market:

TOMRA

Buhler

GREEFA

Key Technology

BBC Technologies

NIKKO

Raytec Vision

Sesotec

Cimbria

Multiscan Technologies

Brovind-GBV Impianti

Reemoon Technology Holdings

Anhui Color Sort Technology

Satake Corporation

Food Processing Plants

Restaurants & Hotels

Other Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Automated Food Sorting Machines