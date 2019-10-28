Foot Drop Implants Market 2025: Market Size, CAGR Status, Top Manufacturers, Applications, Types nd Forecast to 2025

Global “Foot Drop Implants Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Foot Drop Implants Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Foot Drop Implants Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.
Foot drop is a gait abnormality, which causes weakness and paralysis of the muscle that lifts the front foot. It may be caused by the disorder of the nerves and might be the result of injuries, stroke or conditions such as multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy.North America dominated the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The significant growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the strong focus on research and development, increase in health care spending, and growth in awareness about the abnormality. The sluggish economy might have a negative impact on the market growth of Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a high CAGR during the forecast period, primarily driven by India and China. The rising disposable income is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. In addition, a factor contributing to the market growth is rise in prevalence of diabetes that leads to diabetic retinopathy, which is one of the primary causes of foot drop.On the basis of product, the market is categorized into functional electrical stimulators and internal fixation devices. The internal fixation devices segment is anticipated to record a significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for the devices and advantages offered by these devices such as elimination of the need to stimulate the electrodes daily. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, orthopedic centers, and palliative care centers, among others. The orthopedic centers segment is anticipated to record a high growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of foot drop cases due to injuries.The global Foot Drop Implants market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
