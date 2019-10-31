Foot Orthotics Insoles Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Segments, Future Development, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global “Foot Orthotics Insoles Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Foot Orthotics Insoles industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.
The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Foot Orthotics Insoles market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Foot Orthotics Insoles market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Global Foot Orthotics Insoles Industry 2019 Market Research Report
Scope of the Global Foot Orthotics Insoles Market Report:
- The USA average price of Foot Orthotics Insoles is in the decreasing trend, from 10.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 9.8 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
- The classification includes the Leather, Polypropylene, Others. Polypropylene was leading segment and it accounted for over 42.24% market share of total revenue generated in 2017. Polypropylene offers properties such as semi-rigidity, flexibility and durability over other materials. Thus, polypropylene is widely used to manufacture foot orthotics insoles. Leather is another key outlet of the foot orthotics market and it held 19.7% share of total market in 2017.
- Some of the key applications in the foot orthotics insole market include sports, medical and others. Medical segment accounted for over 69.3% share of total sales generated in 2017. This growth is mainly due to increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising awareness regarding foot complications. Sports segment is another leading segment of foot orthotic insole market and it accounted for over 25% share of total market in 2017. This growth is mainly attributed to growing demand for orthotic insoles in skating shoes, basketball shoes, and others.
- The demand for the Foot Orthotic Insoles has seen a dramatic increase over the past few years due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, arthritis. According to the American Academy of Orthoptists and Prosthetic’s, out of 20.8 Million children and adults in the U.S., around 7% have diabetes. Diabetes is the leading cause of lower limb amputations, with over 50% of non-traumatic amputations due to diabetic complications. With growing incidence of diabetes, demand for foot orthotics insoles is expected to grow significantly. Similarly, obesity will be a key driving factor for orthotic industry, as rising incidence of obesity will lead to growth in orthopedic ailments and hence, the need for orthopedic support devices and solutions.
- The worldwide market for Foot Orthotics Insoles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Foot Orthotics Insoles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Global Foot Orthotics Insoles market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- Dr. Scholl’s (Bayer)
- Superfeet
- Implus
- Sidas
- OttoBock
- Bauerfeind
- Aetrex Worldwide
- Wintersteiger (BootDocs)
- Powerstep
- Footbalance Systems
- Comfortfit Labs
- Euroleathers
This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Leather
- Polypropylene
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Sports
- Medical
Global Foot Orthotics Insoles Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Foot Orthotics Insoles market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Foot Orthotics Insoles market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
