Forchlorfenuron Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Forchlorfenuron Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Forchlorfenuron market size.

About Forchlorfenuron:

Forchlorfenuron is a new plant growth regulator registered for use on grapes raisins, and kiwifruit. Forchlorfenuron is a phenyl urea compound. Forchloefenuron is a cytokinin, which improves fruit size, fruit set, cluster weight and cold storage in grapes and kiwifruits.

Top Key Players of Forchlorfenuron Market:

AlzChem

Anyang Quanfeng Biological

Zhengzhou Zhuoyue

Yinhai Chemical

Zhongke Chemical

Cheng Ming

Yinhe Chemical

Xinglian

Henan Door Chemical

KT-30 99%

KT-30 98%

Major Applications covered in the Forchlorfenuron Market report are:

Kiwi

Grapes

Watermelon

Scope of Forchlorfenuron Market:

Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce Forchlorfenuron product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are AlzChem, Anyang Quanfeng Biological, Zhengzhou Zhuoyue, Yinhai Chemical, Zhongke Chemical etc. The production of Forchlorfenuron increased from 7776 Kg in 2012 to 9742 Kg in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.8%. Global Forchlorfenuron capacity utilization rate remained at around 51.86% in 2016.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

According to Forchlorfenuron contain, it can be mainly classified into three types: 99%ï¼ 98% and others. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 76.70% of the Forchlorfenuron market is Kiwi, 12.18% % is Grapes, 5.94% is c Watermelon uses industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Forchlorfenuron. So, Forchlorfenuron has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for Forchlorfenuron is Phenyl isocyanate, 4-Amino-2-chloropyridine, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Forchlorfenuron industry.

The worldwide market for Forchlorfenuron is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 3 million US$ in 2024, from 3 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.