Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Forged Steel Grinding Media

Global “Forged Steel Grinding Media Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Forged Steel Grinding Media:

Forged steel grinding media is used to finely grind material to a size which allows recovery of the desired contained material.

Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Manufactures: 

  • Longteng Special Steel
  • Oriental Casting and Forging
  • Sheng Ye Grinding Ball
  • Shandong Huamin
  • Jinan Huafu
  • Jinchi Steel Ball
  • Jinan Daming New Material
  • Zhengxing Grinding Ball
  • Dongyuan Steel Ball
  • Zhangqiu Gudao Steel Ball
  • Jianzhen Steel Ball
  • Zhangqiu Ruinian Casting and Forging
  • Zhangqiu Taitou
  • Sanxing Steel Ball
  • Taishan Steel Ball
  • Ningjin Huanqiu Casting
  • Qingzhou Huahong

  • Major Classification:

  • Forged Steel Grinding Ball
  • Forged Steel Grinding Cylpeb

    Major Applications:

  • Mineral Dressing
  • Thermal Power Plant
  • Chemical Engineering

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, some companies in China can produce forged steel grinding media product, mainly concentrating in Shandong province. The main market players are Longteng Special Steel, Oriental Casting and Forging, Sheng Ye Grinding Ball, Shandong Huamin, Jinan Huafu, etc. The production of forged steel grinding media increased from 1600 K MT in 2011 to 2006 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 6.16%. China forged steel grinding media capacity utilization rate remained at around 67.43% in 2015.
  • Forged steel grinding media have a wide range of application in the industries of cement, mineral dressing, thermal power, chemical engineering, ceramic & coating, papermaking, magnetic materials, etc. Especially in mineral dressing and thermal power industry, the consumption of the two industries occupied about 74% share of total amount in 2015. The demand for forged steel grinding media is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Forged steel grinding media industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The major raw material for forged steel grinding media is steel. On the China market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of forged steel grinding media industry.
  • As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. During this time, there are some new capacities under construction in forged steel grinding media industry. With the capacity released in the future, the competition in forged steel grinding media industry will become more intense.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a relative mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Forged Steel Grinding Media is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Forged Steel Grinding Media in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Forged Steel Grinding Media product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Forged Steel Grinding Media, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Forged Steel Grinding Media in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Forged Steel Grinding Media competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Forged Steel Grinding Media breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Forged Steel Grinding Media market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Forged Steel Grinding Media sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

    TOC of Global Forged Steel Grinding Media Market

    1 Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Forged Steel Grinding Media by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Forged Steel Grinding Media Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Forged Steel Grinding Media Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Forged Steel Grinding Media Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Forged Steel Grinding Media Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Forged Steel Grinding Media Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Forged Steel Grinding Media Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Forged Steel Grinding Media Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Forged Steel Grinding Media Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

