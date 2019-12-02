Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Forged Steel Grinding Media Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Forged Steel Grinding Media:

Forged steel grinding media is used to finely grind material to a size which allows recovery of the desired contained material.

Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Manufactures:

Longteng Special Steel

Oriental Casting and Forging

Sheng Ye Grinding Ball

Shandong Huamin

Jinan Huafu

Jinchi Steel Ball

Jinan Daming New Material

Zhengxing Grinding Ball

Dongyuan Steel Ball

Zhangqiu Gudao Steel Ball

Jianzhen Steel Ball

Zhangqiu Ruinian Casting and Forging

Zhangqiu Taitou

Sanxing Steel Ball

Taishan Steel Ball

Ningjin Huanqiu Casting

Qingzhou Huahong

Major Classification:

Forged Steel Grinding Ball

Forged Steel Grinding Cylpeb Major Applications:

Mineral Dressing

Thermal Power Plant

Mineral Dressing

Thermal Power Plant

Chemical Engineering The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Currently, some companies in China can produce forged steel grinding media product, mainly concentrating in Shandong province. The main market players are Longteng Special Steel, Oriental Casting and Forging, Sheng Ye Grinding Ball, Shandong Huamin, Jinan Huafu, etc. The production of forged steel grinding media increased from 1600 K MT in 2011 to 2006 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 6.16%. China forged steel grinding media capacity utilization rate remained at around 67.43% in 2015.

Forged steel grinding media have a wide range of application in the industries of cement, mineral dressing, thermal power, chemical engineering, ceramic & coating, papermaking, magnetic materials, etc. Especially in mineral dressing and thermal power industry, the consumption of the two industries occupied about 74% share of total amount in 2015. The demand for forged steel grinding media is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Forged steel grinding media industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The major raw material for forged steel grinding media is steel. On the China market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of forged steel grinding media industry.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. During this time, there are some new capacities under construction in forged steel grinding media industry. With the capacity released in the future, the competition in forged steel grinding media industry will become more intense.

We tend to believe this industry is a relative mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Forged Steel Grinding Media is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.