Forging Presses Market 2019 Revenue Emerging Key Players Supply Demand Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2024 Worldwide

Forging Presses Market Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Forging Presses Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Forging Presses investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Forging Presses Market Report – Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.Press forging works by slowly applying a continuous pressure or force, which differs from the near-instantaneous impact of drop-hammer forging. The amount of time the dies are in contact with the work piece is measured in seconds (as compared to the milliseconds of drop-hammer forges). The press forging operation can be done either cold or hot.

Global Forging Presses market competition by top manufacturers

SMS

Komatsu

Sumitomo

TMP

Schuler

Ajax

Aida

Kurimoto

Fagor Arrasate

Mitsubishi

Lasco

Ficep

First Heavy

Stamtec

Erie

Beckwood

Erzhong

J&H

Mecolpress

There are only few major producer of forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the EU and Japan, such as SMS group, Komatsu, Sumitomo, TMP and Schuler. These five companies occupied 56.30% market share.

Global forging presses production was about 226 units in 2011, and this data reached to 242 units in 2015, will reach to 272 units in 2016. The average growth is about 3.92% from 2011 to 2016. EU was the largest production regions, occupied 39.57% share in 2015, followed by Japan, about 35.46%share.

EU was the largest consumption region, occupied 33.47% market share in 2015, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 5.25% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 351 units in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.

The worldwide market for Forging Presses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Forging Presses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Closed Die Forging

Open Die Forging

Extrusion Presses

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Hardware tools

Engineering machinery

Others

Table of Contents

1 Forging Presses Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Forging Presses

1.2 Classification of Forging Presses by Types

1.2.1 Global Forging Presses Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Forging Presses Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Forging Presses Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Forging Presses Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Forging Presses Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Forging Presses Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Forging Presses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Forging Presses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Forging Presses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Forging Presses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Forging Presses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Forging Presses (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Forging Presses Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Forging Presses Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Forging Presses Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Forging Presses Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Forging Presses Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Forging Presses Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Forging Presses Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Forging Presses Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Forging Presses Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Forging Presses Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Forging Presses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Forging Presses Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Forging Presses Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Forging Presses Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Forging Presses Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Forging Presses Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Forging Presses Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Forging Presses Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Forging Presses Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Forging Presses Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Forging Presses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Forging Presses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Forging Presses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Forging Presses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Forging Presses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

