Formaldehyde Scavengers Market by Production Growth, Manufacturers Profiles, Size, Cost Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global "Formaldehyde Scavengers Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Formaldehyde Scavengers

Formaldehyde scavengers are used in lowering the emissions in both the manufacturing of medium density fiberboard and particle board and also in finished products. Prolonged formaldehyde emissions can have potential health hazards and hence it becomes imperative to control these emissions. Formaldehyde scavengers have been used to lower formaldehyde emissions in several wood, paper and textile industries.

Formaldehyde Scavengers Market Key Players:

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

StarChem

CHIMAR

SYNTHRON

Emerald Performance Materials

TAG Chemcials

Formaldehyde Scavengers Market Types:

Neutralization reaction

Catalytic decomposition

Oxidation-reduction

Sealing plugging Formaldehyde Scavengers Applications:

Wood Panel

Coating

Fabric

Indoor Environmental Protection