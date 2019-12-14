Formaldehyde Scavengers Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Formaldehyde Scavengers:

Formaldehyde scavengers are used in lowering the emissions in both the manufacturing of medium density fiberboard and particle board and also in finished products. Prolonged formaldehyde emissions can have potential health hazards and hence it becomes imperative to control these emissions. Formaldehyde scavengers have been used to lower formaldehyde emissions in several wood, paper and textile industries.

Neutralization reaction

Catalytic decomposition

Oxidation-reduction

Wood Panel

Coating

Fabric

Indoor Environmental Protection

At present, the major manufacturers of Formaldehyde Scavengers are Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, StarChem, CHIMAR, SYNTHRON, Emerald Performance Materials, TAG Chemcials, Hunstman.

In classification, According to the reaction principle, Formaldehyde Scavengers can be divided into Neutralization reaction, Catalytic decomposition, Oxidation-reduction and Sealing plugging. In Europe, the shipment of Oxidation-reduction Formaldehyde Scavengers is about 307 MT in 2016.

In application, Formaldehyde Scavengers downstream is wide and recently Formaldehyde Scavengers has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wood Panel (Particle Boards/MDF Boards), Coating, Fabric, Indoor Environmental Protection and others. The Formaldehyde Scavengers market is mainly driven by growing demand for Wood Panel.

In the future, America and Europe market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Formaldehyde Scavengers shipment will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the shipment of Formaldehyde Scavengers is estimated to be 321.9 MT and 515.6 MT in America and Europe, respectively.

This report focuses on the Formaldehyde Scavengers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.