Formwork Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 27, 2019

Formwork

About Formwork:

This report studies the Formwork market. Formwork is a structure, usually temporary, used to contain poured concrete and to mold it to the required dimensions and support until it is able to support itself. It consists primarily of the face contact material and the bearers that directly support the face contact material.

Formwork Market Key Players:

  • PERI
  • Doka
  • BEIS
  • ULMA
  • Alsina
  • Acrow
  • Acrowmisr
  • PASCHAL
  • NOE
  • RMD Kwikform
  • Intek
  • Hankon
  • Zulin
  • Condor
  • Waco International
  • Taihang
  • GCS
  • MFE
  • Pilosio
  • Mesa Impala
  • MEVA
  • Faresin
  • Urtim
  • Lahyer
  • Alpi SEA
  • Wall-Ties & Forms
  • Holdings
  • Xingang Group
  • Outinord
  • Jinsenyuan

    Formwork Market Types:

  • Timber Formwork
  • Steel Formwork
  • Aluminum Formwork
  • Other

    Formwork Market Applications:

  • Buildings
  • Transportation
  • Industrial Facilities
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • The leading manufactures mainly are PERI, Doka, BEIS, ULMA and Alsina. PERI is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2016. The next is Doka and BEIS.
  • There are mainly four type product of formwork: timber formwork, steel formwork, aluminum formwork and other. Timber formwork accounts the largest proportion.
  • Geographically, the global formwork market has been segmented into China, Europe, North America, Japan & Korea, India, Philippines, South America and other. The Europe held the largest share in the global formwork production market, its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Formwork is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 5110 million US$ in 2024, from 4670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Formwork in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Number of Pages: 138

    1 Formwork Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Formwork by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Formwork Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Formwork Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Formwork Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Formwork Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Formwork Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Formwork Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Formwork Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Formwork Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

