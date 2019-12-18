 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Fosfomycin Trometamol

GlobalFosfomycin Trometamol Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Fosfomycin Trometamol market size.

About Fosfomycin Trometamol:

Fosfomycin tromethamine, white or almost white crystalline powder; odorless, taste salty; Very soluble in water, dissolved in methanol, very slightly soluble in ethanol, insoluble in chloroform.Mainly for the treatment of urinary tract infections such as cystitis, urethritis.

Top Key Players of Fosfomycin Trometamol Market:

  • Zambon
  • Northesat Pharm
  • Hunan Huana Pharmaceuticals
  • Xunda Pharma
  • FarmaSino Pharmaceutical
  • Guilin Hwasun

    Major Types covered in the Fosfomycin Trometamol Market report are:

  • Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules
  • Fosfomycin Tromethamine Powder

    Major Applications covered in the Fosfomycin Trometamol Market report are:

  • Common Urinary Tract Infection
  • Postoperative Urinary Tract Infection
  • Preoperative Prevention of Urinary Tract Infection

    Scope of Fosfomycin Trometamol Market:

  • In the last several years, global market of fosfomycin trometamol developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2015, global revenue of fosfomycin trometamol is nearly 44 million usd; the actual production is about 354 MT.
  • the global average price of fosfomycin trometamol is in the decreasing trend, from 131 USD /kg in 2011 to 124 USD/kg in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • the classification of fosfomycin trometamol includes fosfomycin tromethamine granules and fosfomycin tromethamine powder, and the proportion of fosfomycin tromethamine granules in 2015 is about 56%.fosfomycin trometamol is widely used in urinary tract infection.
  • china is the largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, with a production market share nearly 83% in 2015. europe is the second largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2015.
  • north america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%. China is the worlds largest exporting country.
  • market competition is not intense. Zambon and northesat pharm, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Fosfomycin Trometamol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 58 million US$ in 2024, from 48 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fosfomycin Trometamol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Fosfomycin Trometamol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fosfomycin Trometamol, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fosfomycin Trometamol in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Fosfomycin Trometamol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Fosfomycin Trometamol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Fosfomycin Trometamol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fosfomycin Trometamol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Report pages: 117

    1 Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Fosfomycin Trometamol by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Fosfomycin Trometamol Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Fosfomycin Trometamol Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Fosfomycin Trometamol Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Fosfomycin Trometamol Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

