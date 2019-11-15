Foundry Binder Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “Foundry Binder Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Foundry Binder in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Foundry Binder Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

ASK

HA

Jinan Shengquan

BASF

Kao Chemicals

Suzhou Xingye

Mancuso Chemicals Limited

Foseco

Imerys

RPMinerals

United Erie

Eurotek

REFCOTEC

John Winter

J. B. DeVENNE INC

SI Group The report provides a basic overview of the Foundry Binder industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Foundry Binder Market Types:

Organic Binder

Inorganic Binder Foundry Binder Market Applications:

Core Sand Casting

In 2016, the global Foundry Binder market is led by China, capturing about 35.83% of global Foundry Binder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 19.72% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Foundry Binder are concentrated in ASK, HA, Jinan Shengquan, BASF, Kao Chemicals, Suzhou Xingye, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Foseco, Imerys, RPMinerals, United Erie, Eurotek, REFCOTEC, John Winter, J. B. DeVENNE INC, SI Group. ASK is the world leader, holding 9.94% production market share in 2016.

In application, Foundry Binder downstream is wide and recently Foundry Binder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Core Sand Casting and Mold Sand Casting. The Foundry Binder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Mold Sand Casting which accounts for nearly 66.06% of total downstream consumption of Foundry Binder in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Foundry Binder production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Foundry Binder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 3810 million US$ in 2024, from 3190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Foundry Binder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.