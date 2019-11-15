 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Foundry Binder Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Foundry Binder

Global “Foundry Binder Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Foundry Binder in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Foundry Binder Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14112875

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • ASK
  • HA
  • Jinan Shengquan
  • BASF
  • Kao Chemicals
  • Suzhou Xingye
  • Mancuso Chemicals Limited
  • Foseco
  • Imerys
  • RPMinerals
  • United Erie
  • Eurotek
  • REFCOTEC
  • John Winter
  • J. B. DeVENNE INC
  • SI Group

    The report provides a basic overview of the Foundry Binder industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Foundry Binder Market Types:

  • Organic Binder
  • Inorganic Binder

    Foundry Binder Market Applications:

  • Core Sand Casting
  • Mold Sand Casting

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14112875

    Finally, the Foundry Binder market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Foundry Binder market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In 2016, the global Foundry Binder market is led by China, capturing about 35.83% of global Foundry Binder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 19.72% global production share.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of Foundry Binder are concentrated in ASKï¼ HA, Jinan Shengquan, BASF, Kao Chemicals, Suzhou Xingye, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Foseco, Imerys, RPMinerals, United Erie, Eurotek, REFCOTEC, John Winter, J. B. DeVENNE INC, SI Group. ASK is the world leader, holding 9.94% production market share in 2016.
  • In application, Foundry Binder downstream is wide and recently Foundry Binder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Core Sand Casting and Mold Sand Casting. The Foundry Binder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Mold Sand Casting which accounts for nearly 66.06% of total downstream consumption of Foundry Binder in global.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Foundry Binder production will show a trend of steady growth.
  • The worldwide market for Foundry Binder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 3810 million US$ in 2024, from 3190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Foundry Binder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 139

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14112875

    1 Foundry Binder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Foundry Binder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Foundry Binder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Foundry Binder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Foundry Binder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Foundry Binder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Foundry Binder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Foundry Binder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Foundry Binder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Foundry Binder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Remote Electronic Unit Market 2019 Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025

    Aluminum Fishing Boat Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2024| Latest Research Report by Absolute Reports

    Heart Health Supplements Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2025

    Machine Vision Camera Industry 2019 by Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.