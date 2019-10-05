Foundry Binder Market 2019 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2019-2024

Foundry Binder Market report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Foundry Binder Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.

Short Details of Foundry Binder Market Report – Foundry Binder is used to make loose sand bonded together. Thereby giving sufficient strength to with sand mold and core, make it in the process of handling, assembly and pouring from deformation and broken.

Global Foundry Binder market competition by top manufacturers

ASK

HA

Jinan Shengquan

BASF

Kao Chemicals

Suzhou Xingye

Mancuso Chemicals Limited

Foseco

Imerys

RPMinerals

United Erie

Eurotek

REFCOTEC

John Winter

J. B. DeVENNE INC

SI Group

In 2016, the global Foundry Binder market is led by China, capturing about 35.83% of global Foundry Binder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 19.72% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Foundry Binder are concentrated in ASK? HA, Jinan Shengquan, BASF, Kao Chemicals, Suzhou Xingye, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Foseco, Imerys, RPMinerals, United Erie, Eurotek, REFCOTEC, John Winter, J. B. DeVENNE INC, SI Group. ASK is the world leader, holding 9.94% production market share in 2016.

In application, Foundry Binder downstream is wide and recently Foundry Binder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Core Sand Casting and Mold Sand Casting. The Foundry Binder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Mold Sand Casting which accounts for nearly 66.06% of total downstream consumption of Foundry Binder in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Foundry Binder production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Foundry Binder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 3810 million US$ in 2024, from 3190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Foundry Binder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Organic Binder

Inorganic Binder

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Core Sand Casting

Mold Sand Casting

