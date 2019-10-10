 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Foundry Coke Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Trends and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Foundry

Global Foundry Coke Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Foundry Coke Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Foundry Coke industry. Foundry Coke Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke have large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Foundry Coke market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • ABC Coke (Drummond )
  • ERP Compliant Coke
  • LLC
  • Erie Coke
  • Tonawanda Coke Corporation and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • As indispensable raw material for the operation of foundry industry, the demand and development of foundry coke is directly affected by the market situation of foundry industry. Affected by the overcapacity and weak downstream demand, the market of foundry industry is not that stable in United States. In 2012, the sales volume of foundry coke in United States was estimated at 1.39 million MT. But the volume was reduced to about 1.34 million MT in 2015, and in 2016 the volume was about 1.38 million MT.
  • At the end of 20th century, there were six producers of foundry coke in United States. Currently, there are four of them left, after a series of acquisition and collapse. ABC Coke (Drummond) was and is still the largest producer of foundry coke in United States, with about 50 percent of United States total capacity.
  • The price of foundry coke produced in United States is relatively higher than that produced in China. But as heavy anti-dumping duties has been conducted on Chinese produced foundry coke, the imports volume of foundry coke from China has been reduced. Currently, the demand of foundry coke in United States is mainly meet by domestic producers, with small amount of imported product.
  • The worldwide market for Foundry Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Foundry Coke Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Ash Content ?8%
  • 8% ? Ash Content ?10%
  • Ash Content ?10%

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Automotive Parts Casting
  • Machinery Casting
  • Material Treatment

    Foundry Coke Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Foundry Coke market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

