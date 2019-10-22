Foundry Coke Market Report 2019 | Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Foundry Coke Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Foundry Coke industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Foundry Coke

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke have large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.

The following Manufactures are included in the Foundry Coke Market report:

ABC Coke (Drummond )

ERP Compliant Coke

LLC

Erie Coke

Tonawanda Coke Corporation

Various costs involved in the production of Foundry Coke are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Foundry Coke industry. Foundry Coke Market Types:

Ash Content ?8%

8% ? Ash Content ?10%

Ash Content ?10% Foundry Coke Market Applications:

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting