Foundry Coke Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Foundry Coke Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Foundry Coke market size.

About Foundry Coke:

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke have large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.

Top Key Players of Foundry Coke Market:

ABC Coke (Drummond )

ERP Compliant Coke

LLC

Erie Coke

Tonawanda Coke Corporation

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13893568 Major Types covered in the Foundry Coke Market report are:

Ash Content ï¼8%

8% â¤ Ash Content ï¼10%

Ash Content â¥10% Major Applications covered in the Foundry Coke Market report are:

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment Scope of Foundry Coke Market:

As indispensable raw material for the operation of foundry industry, the demand and development of foundry coke is directly affected by the market situation of foundry industry. Affected by the overcapacity and weak downstream demand, the market of foundry industry is not that stable in United States. In 2012, the sales volume of foundry coke in United States was estimated at 1.39 million MT. But the volume was reduced to about 1.34 million MT in 2015, and in 2016 the volume was about 1.38 million MT.

At the end of 20th century, there were six producers of foundry coke in United States. Currently, there are four of them left, after a series of acquisition and collapse. ABC Coke (Drummond) was and is still the largest producer of foundry coke in United States, with about 50 percent of United States total capacity.

The price of foundry coke produced in United States is relatively higher than that produced in China. But as heavy anti-dumping duties has been conducted on Chinese produced foundry coke, the imports volume of foundry coke from China has been reduced. Currently, the demand of foundry coke in United States is mainly meet by domestic producers, with small amount of imported product.

The worldwide market for Foundry Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.