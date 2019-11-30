Fountain Machines Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2024: Market Reports World

Fountain Machine is a device that dispenses carbonated drinks. They can be found in restaurants, concession stands and other locations such as convenience stores. The device combines syrup (commonly dispensed from a BagIn-Box), carbon dioxide, and water to make soft drinks. By extension, the term also may refer to a small eating establishment, common in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often within a pharmacy or other business, serving soda beverages, ice cream, and sometimes light meals.

Lancer

Cornelius

Manitowoc

Zikool

Himalay Soda Fountain

Planet Soda Machine

Cool Star

Softy and Soda

Drop-In Fountain Machines

Tower Fountain Machines

Other

Restaurant

Cinema

Other

Fountain Machines Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Restaurant and Cinema are the main application areas for Fountain Machines market. They accounted for 59.33% and 26.20% of total market share in 2017.

The largest consumption area is North America and Europe which are much matured market. For emerging economies, like China, Fountain Machines technology is rapidly improving.

The worldwide market for Fountain Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 2540 million US$ in 2024, from 2210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fountain Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

