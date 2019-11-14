Fractional Horsepower Motors Market 2019: Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

Global “Fractional Horsepower Motors Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Fractional Horsepower Motors market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Fractional Horsepower Motors industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fractional Horsepower Motors Market:

ABB

Johnson Electric

AMETEK

Maxon Motor

Faulhaber

WEG

Danaher Motion

Nidec

Regal Beloit

Baldor Electric Company

A fractional-horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746.9 or 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a micro-motor. The term fractional indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower.Growing population, expanding middle class, and rising urbanization in developing nations will be the major contributors to this steady growth. The market will be dominated by APAC, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness better growth rates than other regions due to the growth of emerging markets such as India and China.The global Fractional Horsepower Motors market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Home Appliances Industry

HVAC Industry

Water and Waste Water Treatment Industry

Medical Equipment Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Other Fractional Horsepower Motors Market by Types:

Three-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors