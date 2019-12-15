Fractional Horsepower Motors Market 2025: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Global “Fractional Horsepower Motors Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Fractional Horsepower Motors Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Fractional Horsepower Motors Industry.

Fractional Horsepower Motors Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Fractional Horsepower Motors industry.

Know About Fractional Horsepower Motors Market:

A fractional-horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746.9 or 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a micro-motor. The term fractional indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower.

Growing population, expanding middle class, and rising urbanization in developing nations will be the major contributors to this steady growth. The market will be dominated by APAC, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness better growth rates than other regions due to the growth of emerging markets such as India and China.

The Fractional Horsepower Motors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fractional Horsepower Motors.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fractional Horsepower Motors Market:

ABB

Johnson Electric

AMETEK

Maxon Motor

Faulhaber

WEG

Danaher Motion

Nidec

Regal Beloit

Baldor Electric Company

Regions Covered in the Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Home Appliances Industry

HVAC Industry

Water and Waste Water Treatment Industry

Medical Equipment Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Other Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Three-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors