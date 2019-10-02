Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis 2019-2025 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2019

Global “Fraud Detection and Prevention Market“” 2019 business report covers the most recent market data, business growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to forecast until 2025. Fraud Detection and Prevention market analysis is provided for the markets such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Fraud Detection and Prevention market report concentrates on the main drivers and constraints for the important players and present the competition status with growth prospects.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13844574

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

IBM

Fiserv, Inc.

FIS Global

ACI Worldwide

Bae Systems

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Software AG

Nice

DXC Technology

Dell Technologies

SAS Institute

Fico

Scope of Report:

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Fraud Detection and Prevention market size is valued at 19,269.8 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 1,10,041.3 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 25.48 during forecast period.

By Component

Solution

Fraud Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Big data Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

Authentication

Single –Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Governance, Risk and Compliance

Services

Professional Service

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) By Application Area

Insurance Claims

Money Laundering

Electronic Payment

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Retail & Consumer Packed Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Construction & Real Estate

Travel and Transportation

Energy and Utilities