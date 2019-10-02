 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis 2019-2025 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2019

By Joann Wilson on October 2, 2019

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Global “Fraud Detection and Prevention Market“” 2019 business report covers the most recent market data, business growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to forecast until 2025. Fraud Detection and Prevention market analysis is provided for the markets such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Fraud Detection and Prevention market report concentrates on the main drivers and constraints for the important players and present the competition status with growth prospects.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

  • IBM
  • Fiserv, Inc.
  • FIS Global
  • ACI Worldwide
  • Bae Systems
  • Experian Information Solutions, Inc.
  • Software AG
  • Nice
  • DXC Technology
  • Dell Technologies
  • SAS Institute
  • Fico

Scope of Report: 

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Fraud Detection and Prevention market size is valued at 19,269.8 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 1,10,041.3 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 25.48 during forecast period.

By Component

  • Solution
  • Fraud Analytics
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Customer Analytics
  • Social Media Analytics
  • Big data Analytics
  • Behavioral Analytics
  • Authentication
  • Single –Factor Authentication
  • Multi-Factor Authentication
  • Governance, Risk and Compliance
  • Services
  • Professional Service
  • Consulting
  • Training and Education
  • Support and Maintenance
  • Managed Services
  • By Deployment
  • On-Premise
  • Cloud
  • By Organization Size
  • Large
  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

    By Application Area

  • Insurance Claims
  • Money Laundering
  • Electronic Payment
  • By Vertical
  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Government
  • Retail & Consumer Packed Goods
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Construction & Real Estate
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Media & Entertainment

    Market by Region: 

    Global

    Key Questions Answered:

    What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
    What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
    Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
    What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
    What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
    What are the key opportunities in the market?
    What are the key companies operating in the market?
    Which company accounted for the highest market growth?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Fraud Detection and Prevention industry.

