Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2019-2025

Vegetables and fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, which have been shown to protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Therefore, recommendations for a balanced diet must include the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Consumers in developing countries have become more concerned about the nutritional aspects as well as the safety of the food they eat due to growing health awareness.

The global fresh fruits & vegetables market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as rising middle class population, upsurge in disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles and rise in veganism. The major trends observed in this market include increased share of fresh segment, rise of branding, technological advancements and advent of online grocery shopping. However, the growth of this budding market is constrained by challenges such as volatility in prices, adverse weather conditions and quality issues.

Total Produce

Calavo Growers

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Greenyard

Dole Food

Chiquita Brands Internationa

CH Robinson Worldwide

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Sunkist Growers

EU

Japan

Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment by Types:

Organic

Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment by Applications:

Household