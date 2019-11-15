Friction Products Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Friction products are used to control or stop the motion of a solid object through the application of force. Friction products are categorized into two types: Dry friction material and wet friction material. Friction products are widely used in the automotive, industrial, and aerospace sectors..

Federal-MogulAisin-Seiki

Robert Bosch

Brembo

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Nisshinbo

SGL Carbon AG

TRW

Tenneco

Akebono Brake Industry

Bendix

Sangsin

Longji Machinery

MIBA AG

BPW

Hongma

Gold Phoenix

Klasik

Boyun

and many more. Friction Products Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Friction Products Market can be Split into:

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Brake Lining

Brake Rotor

Brake Drum. By Applications, the Friction Products Market can be Split into:

Automotive Sectors

Industrial Sectors