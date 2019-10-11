Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Friction Stir Welding Equipment industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Friction stir welding ( FSW ) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength.

Some top manufacturers in Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: –

ESAB

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

Nova-Tech Engineering

Beijing FSW

FOOKE GmbH and many more Scope of Friction Stir Welding Equipment Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for friction stir welding equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced friction stir welding equipment. Increasing of industiral used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of friction stir welding equipment of APAC will drive growth of the market.

Globally, the friction stir welding equipment industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of friction stir welding equipment is high. And some enterprises, like ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH and Nova-Tech Engineering etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their friction stir welding equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.42% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global friction stir welding equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of friction stir welding equipment.

The consumption volume of friction stir welding equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of friction stir welding equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of friction stir welding equipment is still promising.

The worldwide market for Friction Stir Welding Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segment by Type, covers:

Desktop Equipment

Gantry Equipment

Others Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Aerospace

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Railways