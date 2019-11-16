Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Research 2019, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2024

“Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market” 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.
Short Details of Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Report – Friction stir welding ( FSW ) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength.
Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market competition by top manufacturers
- ESAB
- Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
- Nova-Tech Engineering
- Beijing FSW
- FOOKE GmbH
- PaR Systems
- Nitto Seiki
- General Tool Company
- Sooncable
- Gatwick
- Stirtec Gmbh
- Hitachi
- PTG
- BTI
- Valmet
- Ekato
- Xian Yonghua
- Fluiten
- James Walker
- Huayang Seals
- HuhnsealÂ AB
The Scope of the Report:
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for friction stir welding equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced friction stir welding equipment. Increasing of industiral used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of friction stir welding equipment of APAC will drive growth of the market.
Globally, the friction stir welding equipment industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of friction stir welding equipment is high. And some enterprises, like ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH and Nova-Tech Engineering etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their friction stir welding equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.42% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global friction stir welding equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of friction stir welding equipment.
The consumption volume of friction stir welding equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of friction stir welding equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of friction stir welding equipment is still promising.
The worldwide market for Friction Stir Welding Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Friction Stir Welding Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
