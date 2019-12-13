Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2025

Applied Materials

ASML

KLA-Tencor

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

Dainippon Screen Manufacturing

Hitachi High-Technologies

Nikon

The front-end-of-line (FEOL) is the first portion of IC fabrication where the individual devices (transistors, capacitors, resistors, etc.) are patterned in the semiconductor. FEOL generally covers everything up to (but not including) the deposition of metal interconnect layers.

The stepper segment dominated the market. The emergence of new packaging methods such as flip chip and 3D packaging will be one of the key market drivers for this segment. Additionally, the miniaturization of electronic devices like smartphones and tablets will increase the demand for ICs (integrated circuits), which, in turn, will lead to the strong growth of the stepper product segment.

The Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Electronics

Medical Devices

Automotive

RTP (Real-time Transport Protocol) Equipment

Ion Implant Equipment

CMP Equipment

Coater Developer

Wet Station

Silicon Etching equipment

CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) Equipment

Stepper