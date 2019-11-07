Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Frozen food is placed in a vacuum chamber where the temperature remains below freezing. As the pressure and temperature changes, the ice crystals (moisture) in the food are vaporized rather than evaporated. The freeze-drying process prevents the moisture in the food from becoming a liquid before it is removed. Freeze-dried foods are the closest alternative to a raw diet. These foods can be found in a formed shape like nuggets or patties, and well as flaked or granular mixes. Freeze-dried foods can be rehydrated with water before feeding, or fed directly from the package.Frozen, also called Fresh-Prepared, comes in raw or cooked (not processed) form, Part of this growing trend is the commercialization of home-made dog food for pet owners who want the same quality, but do not have the time or expertise to make it themselves.The revenue proportion of Freeze-Dried Pet Food in 2016 is about 42.2%, and the proportion of Frozen Pet Food in 2016 is about 57.8%. Freeze-dried foods are both lightweight because most of the moisture has been removed. Freeze-dried formulas use low temperatures and pressure to remove moisture.North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 67% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 19.4% in 2016. Asia, South America, etc. are also important sales regions.Market competition is intense. WellPet, Stella & Chewy, K9 Naturals, etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food industry will be more and more popular in the future.The global Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

