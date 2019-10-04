Frozen Potatoes Market Research 2019: Vendor Landscape, Regional Development and SWOT Analysis By 2024

“Frozen Potatoes Market” research report provides the most recent business information and industry future trends, permitting you to spot the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profit. The business report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic business analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Scope of Frozen Potatoes Market:

Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F).

Over the next five years, projects that Frozen Potatoes will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 16900 million by 2023, from US$ 12400 million in 2017.

The Frozen Potatoes report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of necessary business trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

Simplot Foods

Kraft Heinz

Aviko Group

Farm Frites Frozen Potatoes Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Frozen Potatoes market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. Frozen Potatoes Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Chips

Non-chips Segmentation by application:

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Household