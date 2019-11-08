Frozen Yogurt Industry 2019: Size, Marketing Channel, Positioning, Distributors and Forecast to 2024

Global “Frozen Yogurt Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Frozen Yogurt in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Frozen Yogurt Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Yogen Fruz

Menchies

Pinkberry

Red Mango

TCBY

Yogurtland

llaollao

Perfectime

Ben & Jerrys

Micat

Orange Leaf

Yogiboost

The report provides a basic overview of the Frozen Yogurt industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Frozen Yogurt Market Types:

Plain Frozen Yogurt

Flavored Frozen Yogurt Frozen Yogurt Market Applications:

Minor (age<18)

Young Man (18-30)

Young Woman (18-30)

Middle-Aged Person (30-50)

The market for frozen yogurt is fragmented with players such as Yogen Fruz, Menchies, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerrys, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost and so on. Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchies are the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt. The Flavored Frozen Yogurt segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Frozen Yogurt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.0% over the next five years, will reach 1880 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.